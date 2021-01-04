CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Golden State hosts Sacramento after Curry’s 62-point performance

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Sacramento Kings (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 62 points in the Warriors’ 137-122 win over the Trail Blazers.

Golden State went 2-11 in Pacific Division games and 8-26 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115 last season.

Sacramento finished 31-41 overall and 8-5 in Pacific Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Kings shot 46.2% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: day to day (left ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Kings: Tyrese Haliburton: out (left wrist), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

