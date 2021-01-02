CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NBA News » Golden State faces Portland…

Golden State faces Portland in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Portland Trail Blazers (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Portland meet on Sunday.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall and 8-26 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Portland finished 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 38.6 from deep.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Warriors 123-98 in their last matchup on Jan. 1. Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points, and Stephen Curry paced Golden State with 26 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: day to day (knee), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up