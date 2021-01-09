CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Detroit hosts Utah following…

Detroit hosts Utah following overtime win against Phoenix

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah Jazz (5-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Utah Jazz after the Pistons took down the Suns 110-105 in overtime.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-22 at home. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Utah finished 24-21 in Western Conference action and 21-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 108.8 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up