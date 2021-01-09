CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Dallas plays Orlando following overtime win

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Orlando Magic (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Orlando Magic following the Mavericks’ 124-117 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall with a 20-18 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 38.4 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall with a 15-23 record on the road a season ago. The Magic allowed opponents to score 108.3 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Trey Burke: day to day (illness), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

