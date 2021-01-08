INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » NBA News » Celtics' Walker cleared to…

Celtics’ Walker cleared to practice following knee procedure

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics may soon have one of their top players back on the court.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has been cleared to begin practicing, the team announced Friday.

Walker hasn’t played this season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee prior to the start of training camp last month.

He’s been on a 12-week strengthening program since the early October procedure. Walker injured his knee prior to the resumption of last season in the Florida bubble, but returned to play during the playoffs.

Coach Brad Stevens said Walker has been pain-free while going through individual workouts with the coaching staff. Stevens said the next step is for him to go through some live practices with teammates.

“I don’t think he’s too far. He looks great. He feels great,” Stevens said. “Probably the best he’s felt since he’s been here. … Hopefully he’ll be back soon, but we’re not gonna rush that.”

Walker was a big part of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals in the bubble, averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 assists during the postseason. The Celtics lost the series in six games to Miami.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up