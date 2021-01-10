CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Celtics face the Heat on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Heat (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston looks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Celtics take on Miami.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game last season, 19.7 from the free throw line and 40.2 from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Heat 107-105 in their last meeting on Jan. 6. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points, and Jimmy Butler paced Miami with 26 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: day to day (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

