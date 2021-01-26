CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » NBA News » Bulls C Carter to…

Bulls C Carter to miss at least a month with quad injury

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 7:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis, the team announced.

Carter, averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds, sat out the past three games following a collision in practice. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

It’s the third straight season he will miss significant time because an injury.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2018, he played in just 44 games as a rookie. Last year, he appeared in 43 of Chicago’s 65 games.

The Bulls are 7-10 in their first season under coach Billy Donovan. They are scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up