Boston Celtics to visit the Toronto Raptors in division play

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Boston Celtics (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Boston faces Toronto for an Atlantic Division matchup.

Toronto finished 53-19 overall and 9-5 in Atlantic Division play during the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 41.5 from deep.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 9-6 in Atlantic Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 8.3 steals, 5.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Celtics: Jeff Teague: day to day (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

