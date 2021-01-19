CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Atlanta and Detroit meet for conference battle

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Detroit square off on Wednesday.

The Hawks are 4-5 in conference play. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 9.4.

The Pistons are 2-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 128-120 on Dec. 28. Trae Young scored 29 points to help lead Atlanta to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 22.9 points and 8.9 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging two made 3-pointers and 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jerami Grant has shot 46.7% and is averaging 24.9 points for the Pistons. Delon Wright is averaging 4.1 assists and 5.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 107.1 points, 48.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 44.2% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 50.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

