Atlanta and Cleveland face off for conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Cleveland in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 14-20 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 114.8 points per game and shoot 49.1% from the field last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (right knee), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (left knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (foot), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

