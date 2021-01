AP source: 76ers quarantine in New York after positive test

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry.

A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss against the Nets. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made Curry’s condition public. The person said as of Friday morning Curry was the only positive test on the Sixers.

Curry sat out Thursday’s game because of a sore left ankle and appeared to wear a mask as he sat on the bench for part of the first half. Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points in Wednesday’s win over Washington.

The Sixers are scheduled to play Denver in Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.