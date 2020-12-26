CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Young leads Hawks to second win, 122-112 over Grizzlies

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 7:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-112 Saturday night.

Kevin Huerter added 21 points for the Hawks, who won their second straight. De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists, and Kyle Anderson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds.

The game was a showdown between two of the league’s top young point guards in Young and Morant, both of whom had big season-openers. Young had 37 points in the Hawks’ 124-104 win at Chicago, while Morant scored a career-high 44 in a home loss to San Antonio.

Young scored 10 points in the final 2:40 against the Grizzlies, starting with the eight straight to keep Memphis from overtaking Atlanta.

The young guards carried their teams through the first half, with the Hawks also getting an early burst from Huerter, who had 13 points at the break, hitting all five of his shots.

The Hawks held a 58-56 lead at the half.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Split a pair of preseason games against the Grizzlies in Memphis. …Staring frontline player Danilo Gallinari did not play due to a left foot contusion. … Knight, who signed a two-way contract with the Hawks after a four-year career at William & Mary, scored his first NBA points in the first quarter.

Grizzlies: Reserve G De’Anthony Melton was a late scratch Saturday morning due to health and safety protocols. “In terms of a return date, I’m new to this process,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding: “We don’t have a firm timeline yet. It’s to be determined.” … Kyle Anderson reached 2,000 career points in the first quarter. … Morant reached 500 assists in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play their home opener against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Grizzlies: Begin the first road trip of the season on Monday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

