CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | UK OKs 3rd vaccine | US reaches grim milestone | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Utah hosts conference rival Phoenix

Utah hosts conference rival Phoenix

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Phoenix Suns (3-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Utah in Western Conference action Thursday.

Utah finished 44-28 overall and 23-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

Phoenix finished 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 27.2 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up