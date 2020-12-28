CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Toronto Raptors to face the Philadelphia 76ers in division play

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:05 AM

Toronto Raptors (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads to Philadelphia for an Atlantic Division matchup Tuesday.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division action during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

Toronto went 9-5 in Atlantic Division games and 27-9 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 18.8 on fast breaks.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

