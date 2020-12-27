CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
San Antonio Spurs visit the Pelicans for division matchup

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 3:05 AM

San Antonio Spurs (2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pelicans -5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio travels to New Orleans for a Southwest Division matchup Sunday.

New Orleans went 4-9 in Southwest Division play and 15-21 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 17.1 from the free throw line and 40.9 from deep.

San Antonio went 7-6 in Southwest Division play and 13-24 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 114.1 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee), Will Magnay: out (not with team).

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

