CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » NBA News » San Antonio and Los…

San Antonio and Los Angeles meet for conference matchup

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Lakers (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 19-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11 second chance points and 45.4 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 19 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Lakers: Alex Caruso: out (hand/health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up