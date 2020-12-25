CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Sacramento plays Phoenix after overtime win

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 3:05 AM

Phoenix Suns (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Phoenix Suns after the Kings took down the Nuggets 124-122 in overtime.

Sacramento finished 8-5 in Pacific Division action and 16-19 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.1 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 38.1 from 3-point range.

Phoenix finished 34-39 overall and 6-9 in Pacific Division play during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 19.9 from the free throw line and 34.1 from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (back), DaQuan Jeffries: out (back).

Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (health protocols), Dario Saric: out (quad), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

