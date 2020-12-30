CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | UK OKs 3rd vaccine | US reaches grim milestone | Latest test results
Sacramento heads to Houston for conference battle

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 3:05 AM

Sacramento Kings (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces Houston in Western Conference action Thursday.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and 24-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.8 last season.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 23-23 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 37.8 bench points last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Rockets: John Wall: out (contract tracing), Mason Jones: out (health protocols), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (self isolating), Eric Gordon: out (health protocols), Ben McLemore: out (self isolating), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: out (contract tracing).

Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

