Sacramento faces conference rival Denver

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 3:05 AM

Denver Nuggets (1-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Sacramento for a Western Conference matchup.

Sacramento finished 31-41 overall and 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 110.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.1 last season.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and 29-16 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.

Sacramento and Denver square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 124-122 in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 23. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 22 points, and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points, 15 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (back).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), JaMychal Green: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

