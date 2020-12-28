CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » NBA News » Rookie of the Year…

Rookie of the Year Morant wheeled off with ankle injury

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game in Brooklyn.

Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward’s foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Grizzlies announced he would not return to the game.

Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up