CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » NBA News » Phoenix Suns visit the…

Phoenix Suns visit the Kings for division matchup

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Phoenix Suns (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces Sacramento for a Pacific Division matchup.

Sacramento went 8-5 in Pacific Division play and 16-19 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 37.8 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 6-9 in Pacific Division games and 17-17 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Suns shot 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Phoenix square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 106-103 on Dec. 26. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento to the victory with 24 points, seven assists and two blocks.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (back).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (quad), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up