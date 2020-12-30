CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | UK OKs 3rd vaccine | US reaches grim milestone | Latest test results
Oklahoma City and New Orleans square off in conference battle

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 3:05 AM

New Orleans Pelicans (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Oklahoma City for a Western Conference matchup.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall and 23-14 at home a season ago. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game last season, 19.8 on free throws and 32.1 from deep.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Thunder: Al Horford: out (rest), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), George Hill: out (neck), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

