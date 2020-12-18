CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » NBA News » Nuggets start season at…

Nuggets start season at home against the Kings

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings in the season opener.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and 26-11 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets gave up 109.2 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 23-23 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Kings shot 46.2% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up