New York set to play division foe Philadelphia

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia 76ers (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on New York for an Atlantic Division matchup.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 2-11 in Atlantic Division games during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game last season, 48.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division play during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers shot 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hip), Austin Rivers: out (groin), Omari Spellman: out (right knee).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

