CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » NBA News » Nets begin season at…

Nets begin season at home against the Warriors

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets open the season at home against the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 20-16 at home. The Nets shot 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State finished 9-34 in Western Conference action and 7-24 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 39.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up