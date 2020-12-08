CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Monte Morris agrees to…

Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation over the past few seasons.

Morris dressed in all 82 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up