CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » NBA News » Minnesota Timberwolves visit the…

Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Jazz for division matchup

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-0, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Utah for a Northwest Division matchup Saturday.

Utah finished 5-7 in Northwest Division play and 23-12 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz gave up 108.8 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 2-10 in Northwest Division play and 11-21 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (covid-19), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up