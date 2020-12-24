CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » NBA News » Miami hosts New Orleans…

Miami hosts New Orleans on Christmas Day

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Orleans Pelicans (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (0-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

LINE: Heat -5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat meet the New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas Day.

Miami finished 44-29 overall a season ago while going 29-7 at home. The Heat averaged 112 points per game last season, 43.9 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall with a 15-21 record on the road a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 26.8 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (right knee).

Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee), Will Magnay: out (not with team).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up