Memphis hosts San Antonio for season opener

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies start the season at home against the San Antonio Spurs.
Memphis went 4-9 in Southwest Division action and 20-17 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 7.9 steals, 5.4 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.
San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 7-6 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 24.7 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.
Spurs: None listed.
