Memphis hosts San Antonio for season opener

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies start the season at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Memphis went 4-9 in Southwest Division action and 20-17 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 7.9 steals, 5.4 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 7-6 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 24.7 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

