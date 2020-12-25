CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Memphis faces Atlanta following Morant’s 44-point game

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Hawks (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Ja Morant scored 44 points in the Grizzlies’ 131-119 loss to the Spurs.

Memphis went 34-39 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 20-17 at home. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 113.7 points per game and shoot 45% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (achilles), Rajon Rondo: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

