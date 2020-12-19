CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Magic tip off season at home against the Hornets

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 3:05 AM

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic begin the season at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Orlando went 33-40 overall and 9-5 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free throw line and 33.2 from beyond the arc.

Charlotte finished 2-7 in Southeast Division games and 13-21 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 43.4% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (acl).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

