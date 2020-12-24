HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Los Angeles hosts Dallas in Christmas Day action

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 3:05 AM

Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown.

Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and went 25-10 at home a season ago. The Lakers averaged 19 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall and 27-20 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 38.4 bench points last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

