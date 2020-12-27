CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Los Angeles hosts conference rival Minnesota

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 3:05 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota face off.

Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and went 25-10 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 25.4 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 19-45 overall and 9-30 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 19.1 on free throws and 40 from deep.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (right calf).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

