CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » NBA News » Los Angeles and Minnesota…

Los Angeles and Minnesota square off in conference battle

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads to Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and went 27-9 at home a season ago. The Clippers gave up 109.9 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 9-30 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (mouth).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left wrist), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up