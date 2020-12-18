CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Indiana tips off season at home against New York

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:13 PM

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in the season opener.

Indiana finished 45-28 overall and went 25-11 at home a season ago. The Pacers shot 47.6% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks averaged 22.1 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (right foot), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

