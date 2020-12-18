Houston hosts Oklahoma City in season opener

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City…

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder for the season opener.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and went 24-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 114.8 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall and 27-19 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder averaged 21.7 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Chris Clemons: out (achilles).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.