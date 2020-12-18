CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Hawks’ Okongwu to miss first 2 games of regular season

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:06 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 center from Southern California was continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.

Okongwu’s condition will be re-evaluated Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks’ home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.

Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick.. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.

