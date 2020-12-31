CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Hawks’ Kris Dunn to rest 2 weeks after ankle surgery

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 5:13 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will rest his right ankle for two weeks after having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage.

Dunn, who has not played this season, will be placed in a walking boot and his status will be updated following the two weeks.

The Hawks said Thursday he had surgery Tuesday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York.

Dunn developed the ankle soreness while compensating for torn cartilage in his right knee. He signed a a $10 million, two-year contract with the Hawks in the offseason.

