CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » NBA News » Hawks face the Nets,…

Hawks face the Nets, look for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Hawks (3-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (acl).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Payroll providers offer slightly different plans for collecting 2020 deferred taxes

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up