Harden leads Houston against Denver after 44-point game

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 3:05 AM

Houston Rockets (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the Denver Nuggets after James Harden scored 44 points in the Rockets’ 128-126 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and went 26-11 at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and 28-19 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 21.6 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf).

Rockets: John Wall: out (contract tracing), Mason Jones: out (health protocols), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (self isolating), Eric Gordon: out (health protocols), Ben McLemore: out (self isolating), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: out (contract tracing).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

