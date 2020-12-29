CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » NBA News » Grizzlies' Ja Morant out…

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out 3-5 weeks with sprained left ankle

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.

The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.

“i know God is working, so I smile,” Morant wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned to watch the end of the game with his left foot in a walking boot.

The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August, and Justise Winslow, who is coming back from a left hip injury.

Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Payroll providers offer slightly different plans for collecting 2020 deferred taxes

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up