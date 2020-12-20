Detroit Pistons waive F Dzanan Musa

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons waived forward Dzanan Musa. The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons waived forward Dzanan Musa.

The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.

The Pistons open their season Wednesday night at Minnesota.

