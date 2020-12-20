CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Detroit Pistons waive F Dzanan Musa

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 2:20 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons waived forward Dzanan Musa.

The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.

The Pistons open their season Wednesday night at Minnesota.

