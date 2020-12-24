CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Denver hosts Los Angeles on Christmas Day

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -1; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets meet the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and went 26-11 at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 8.0 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and 32-16 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 50.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), JaMychal Green: out (calf).

Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

