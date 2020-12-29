CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Dallas plays Charlotte in non-conference play

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 3:05 AM

Charlotte Hornets (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and Charlotte meet in non-conference action.

Dallas went 43-32 overall with a 20-18 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 112.1 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall with a 13-21 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second chance points and 33.8 bench points last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

