CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » NBA News » Cleveland hosts Charlotte for…

Cleveland hosts Charlotte for season opener

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers open the season at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 11-25 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.6 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up