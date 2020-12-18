CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Chicago hosts Atlanta for season opener

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:13 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls begin the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Chicago went 22-43 overall and 14-20 at home a season ago. The Bulls averaged 21.2 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 38.3 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 24.0 assists per game on 40.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Garrett Temple: out (covid-19).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

