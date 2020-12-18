CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Celtics start season at home against the Bucks

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:13 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks for the season opener.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 26-10 at home a season ago. The Celtics averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 40 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

Bucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

