CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » NBA News » Bulls host the Warriors…

Bulls host the Warriors in cross-conference game

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Golden State Warriors (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Warriors -3; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Chicago Bulls host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference action.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 14-20 at home. The Bulls averaged 10.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 15-50 overall with a 7-24 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 43.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).

Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up