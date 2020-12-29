CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Bucks set NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 9:46 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game.

Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat.

The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Milwaukee’s previous most was 22, against Sacramento on Nov. 4, 2018. The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

