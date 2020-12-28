CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » NBA News » Bucks reserve forward Torrey…

Bucks reserve forward Torrey Craig has fractured nose

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Torrey Craig fractured his nose during a loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Bucks announced the severity of Craig’s injury Monday and said he won’t play Tuesday at Miami.

Craig was injured in the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 130-110 victory. The fracture was discovered after Craig had a CT scan and additional evaluation Monday in New York.

Milwaukee signed Craig last month after he spent three seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Craig averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.5 minutes for Denver last season.

The 6-foot-7 forward hasn’t scored in two games for the Bucks. He has averaged 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 6.5 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up